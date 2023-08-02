Left Menu

Joint intelligence meeting held in J-K’s Rajouri to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations

They also reviewed the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and analysed any potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event, the spokesman added. By pooling their resources and expertise, the stakeholders aimed to create a robust security framework that would deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the region, he said.

The Army on Wednesday held a joint intelligence and security coordination meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to formulate strategies for peaceful conduct of upcoming events, including Independence Day celebrations, a defence spokesman said.

All the stakeholders of Rajouri and nearby Poonch district, including senior officials from the Army, local police and intelligence agencies, attended the meeting, which took place at the Army's Palma Garrison to assess the existing intelligence and security situation in the region, he said.

During the meeting, the spokesman, said the attendees discussed several key issues related to intelligence gathering, threat assessment and security arrangements. They also reviewed the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and analysed any potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event, the spokesman added. Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was nullified by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Additionally, he said, the participants addressed the security concerns surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebration and the Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Budha Amarnath in Poonch.

The meeting evaluated the potential challenges, such as possible terrorist activities or civil unrest, and devised strategies to mitigate these risks, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting served as a platform for sharing intelligence inputs, discussing security protocols and coordinating efforts between different security agencies.

The participants emphasised the need for seamless coordination, intelligence sharing, and proactive measures to ensure the security in the region during these important events, the spokesman said.

"Overall, the joint intelligence and security coordination meeting aimed to enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of security arrangements in Rajouri and its surrounding areas. By pooling their resources and expertise, the stakeholders aimed to create a robust security framework that would deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the region," he said.

