Delhi woman killed, police suspect former live-in partner

A 43-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her former live-in partner in east Delhis Geeta Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:46 IST
A 43-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her former live-in partner in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Wednesday. Officers at Geeta Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the incident at 7.23 pm on Tuesday. When they reached the spot, they found the woman lying on the floor with blood splattered all over, a senior officer said. The victim, identified as Pooja, used to live with autorickshaw driver Deepak at the address. Initial investigations revealed that Pooja lived on rent with Deepak. Davish alias Hari, her son with her former husband, also lived with them, the police said. Hari said Deepak asked him to go for his classes in the afternoon. When he returned in the evening, he found the house locked. Fearing that something was wrong, Hari broke the lock and found Pooja's body, the police said.

Deepak had some argument with the woman and started living separately two months ago. He came to the house on Tuesday, the police said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the investigation taken up, the officer said. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to nab Deepak, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

