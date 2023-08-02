Delhi man stabbed to death over Rs 3,000

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly over Rs 3,000 in south Delhi's Tigri area on Wednesday, police said.

A video purporting to show Yusuf Ali being stabbed has become widely circulated on social media. Officers at Tigri police station received a PCR call regarding the stabbing in the morning. Yusuf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to Batra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. In his statement, Yusuf's father Sahid Ali said his son was threatened by one Shahrukh around three-four days ago over a financial matter, Chowdhary said. Sahid said Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh, who was asking the victim to return the money, the senior officer added.

Following the incident, a video -- the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI -- began to be circulated on social media.

The over-two-minute video, recorded from across the street, shows a man stabbing the victim multiple times outside a shop. The video also shows people walking by but no one coming to the victim's rescue.

The victim tried to defend himself while bleeding but the attacker kept stabbing him. The video later shows the victim lying on the road with blood splattered around him. At this point, a few men rushed to save the victim and attacked the accused. Shahrukh, a resident of K2 Block in Sangam Vihar, has been apprehended and admitted to hospital for treatment. A case is being registered against him, the police said. According to the police, he received around 17 stab injuries. The police said around one-and-a-half-months ago, Yusuf borrowed money from the accused, who was demanding it back. The two also had a scuffle on the day of Muharram. Sahid said the family's financial condition is not good and he has no idea about the money his son had borrowed. ''I used to run a small tea shop at Sangam Vihar but closed it temporarily in January as I had a major surgery in February. The rent of the shop was Rs 4,000 and it was not possible for me to run it for six months after the doctors suggested rest,'' Sahid said.

Yusuf worked as a painter and was the sole earning member of the family for the last several months. ''I had no idea that he had borrowed money from the accused. Yunus (19), his younger brother, cleared his Class 12 exam this year and was in Gurugram for the past few days for work when I informed him about the incident,'' Sahid said. Sahid added that a boy living near his home informed him about Yusuf being stabbed. ''He took me to the spot and I saw some people taking Yusuf to the hospital in an autorickshaw. The witnesses told me that three to four people attacked my son. He was stabbed over 20 times. He was first attacked around 20 metres away from the spot and later stabbed outside the shop. I have not seen the accused but I think he has come to our house a couple of times,'' Sahid said. Yusuf, the eldest of four siblings, is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Altaf Khan, who knew the victim, said the incident took place near the police station and demanded strict punishment for him.

