Left Menu

Gujarat: Four workers die after inhaling toxic fumes in chemical godown

The deceased were identified as Imtiyaz Patel 45, Amin Patel 22, Varun Vasava 22 and Ragha Ram 54.Five workers collapsed after inhaling toxic fumes as soon as one of them opened the lid of a drum. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by other workers.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:48 IST
Gujarat: Four workers die after inhaling toxic fumes in chemical godown
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes at a chemical godown in Gujarat's Surat district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Mota Borsara village in Mangrol tehsil when five workers were shifting drums of chemicals, said inspector J A Barot of Kosamba police station.

The owner of the godown has been detained and a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was being registered against him, the official said. The deceased were identified as Imtiyaz Patel (45), Amin Patel (22), Varun Vasava (22) and Ragha Ram (54).

''Five workers collapsed after inhaling toxic fumes as soon as one of them opened the lid of a drum. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by other workers. While four died shortly after being admitted, the fifth worker is safe,'' said inspector Barot.

It was not immediately known what chemical was stored in the plastic drum, he said.

Officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) were visiting the spot and they would analyse the contents of the drum, said Barot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023