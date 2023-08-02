Sunny Deol offers prayers at Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer

Left Menu

Film actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday visited the famous Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The Lok Sabha member from Punjabs Gurdaspur constituency reached Tanot in a helicopter and later left for Jaisalmer by road, police said.Officials from the Border Security Force were also present during his visit.Tanot Mata temple is located at a distance of 120 kms from Jaisalmer and is looked after by the BSF.

Film actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday visited the famous Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency reached Tanot in a helicopter and later left for Jaisalmer by road, police said.

Officials from the Border Security Force were also present during his visit.

Tanot Mata temple is located at a distance of 120 kms from Jaisalmer and is looked after by the BSF. The temple was faced with intense gunfire from Pakistan during the 1965 and the 1971 wars.

