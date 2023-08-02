Telangana Guv visits flood-hit areas in Warangal

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited the flood-hit areas in Warangal and called for, among others, long-term measures to address people's problems and steps to prevent outbreak of any epidemic.

The Governor visited the Jawahar Nagar, NTR Nagar and others in Hanumakonda district and interacted with the rain-hit people. She listened to their grievances and assured them that she would take them to the notice of the authorities concerned, a Raj Bhavan press communique said. Braving severe slushy conditions following the inundation, the Governor visited the damaged houses and paddy fields.

Soundararajan also distributed health kits and groceries to the flood victims mobilised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

Hundreds of rain-affected people submitted representations to the Governor and they urged her to interact with them and listen to their woes. The Governor moved by the condition of the flood victims, handed over some cash to the Red Cross Society Warangal and asked them to provide support for immediate needs, it said. She also emptied all the drinking water available in her vehicle and distributed to the people, when they complained of lack of availability of safe drinking water supply, the release said.

The Governor interacted with the officials to know about the damage to the paddy fields and loss of property and livestock, and the number of people displaced or evacuated due to the inundation. Referring to some common people who told her that they have been seeking reconstruction of a bridge which has now collapsed, she told reporters that the calamity would not have been so severe had they completed it. She appealed to the government to inspect the concerned areas and take steps towards addressing such issues. She also stressed on taking long-term solutions to prevent recurring problems for people. ''We cannot prevent the rain. But, we can prevent the damages due to rain, man-made damages due to rain. So, it is high time. People of Telangana cannot be suffering again and again,'' the Governor said.

Acknowledging the role of local officials in flood-relief measures, she said long term measures should be taken to prevent occurrence of problems to people due to the rain and flood. She also stressed on the importance of taking measures to prevent the outbreak of any epidemics in the post-flood situation.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the heavy rains in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

