Belli appointed first woman caretaker in TN govt-run elephant camp

Belli, who became popular after being featured alongside her husband Bomman in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', was on Wednesday appointed as the first woman 'cavady', assistant to mahout, in the state-run Theppakkadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presented the Forest Department's order of appointment to Belli at the Secretariat here. Top officials and Belli's spouse were present.

In an official release, the government said she was appointed considering her dedication and exemplary services in rearing abandoned baby elephants. Before her appointment, Belli was a temporary caretaker-assistant (cavady) of elephants.

The Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district is one of the oldest elephant camps in the whole of Asia. Each elephant in the camp is reared by a mahout and cavady from the tribal community.

In March, the Chief Minister had provided Rs 1 lakh each to 91 persons working as mahout and cavady in the two elephant camps in Tamil Nadu -- Mudumalai and Anaimalai. The financial assistance was in appreciation of their work in caring for elephants, the government said. The Chief Minister had also allotted Rs 9.10 crore towards constructing eco-friendly houses for them.

'The Elephant Whisperers', in its 39-minute run time, depicted an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephant calves Raghu and Amu and their caretakers, Bomman and Belli. It was produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

