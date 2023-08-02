Left Menu

Kerala govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh to family of girl, who was raped and murdered

He was sent to police custody for 10 days on August 1.According to the police, Alam was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO case in Delhi five years ago and had been jailed for a month before being released on bail. He was arrested by Ghazipur police east Delhi in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there, Kerala police had said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:08 IST
Kerala govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh to family of girl, who was raped and murdered
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family of the five-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Aluva area of Ernakulam district last week.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

Earlier, the Women and Child Development Department had sanctioned an immediate financial assistance of Rs one lakh to the family which hails from Bihar. The girl was raped and murdered on July 28 allegedly by a migrant worker, also from Bihar, who was residing in the same building as the victim.

The accused -- Ashfaq Alam -- was arrested the same day, but the girl's body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva the following day. He was sent to police custody for 10 days on August 1.

According to the police, Alam was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case in Delhi five years ago and had been jailed for a month before being released on bail. He was arrested by Ghazipur police (east Delhi) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there, Kerala police had said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023