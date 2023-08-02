Water level of Kharkhai, Swarnarekha rivers, prohibitory orders imposed on 100 ft distance of two rivers

In view of the rising water level of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers, the East Singhbhum district administration has imposed prohibitory orders within a distance of 100 feet from the two rivers in the Steel city here on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Dhalbhum, Piyush Sinha imposed the prohibitory order under Section 144 Crpc for the safety of human lives in view of the increasing water level in the Swarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers.

The prohibitory order will remain effective till August 5. No one would be allowed to venture out near the rivers. Grazing of cattle near the rivers was also prohibited.

While the water level of Kharkhai river touched the red mark of 129 metres at Adityapur Bridge, the water-level of Swarnarekah river was recorded at 118.48 metres against the red mark of 121.50 metres at 4 pm, an official statement said.

Besides, two sluice gates each of the Bankabal and Kharkai dams in Odisha will be opened on Wednesday night, which would further increase the water level in both rivers, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has directed block development officers, circle officers and municipal officials to take all precautionary measures to meet any eventuality.

The DC asked the officials to ensure that no loss of life takes place in the catchment areas of the two rivers due to the swell.

He directed the officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and shift them to shelters.

The safety of people is the top priority, the deputy commissioner said, while appealing to the people to follow the administration's directives.

