Maharashtra ranks third in atrocities against women: Fadnavis

Maharashtra occupies third position in atrocities against women and 17th in terms of harassment of children, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. Speaking in the legislative assembly, he said, on average, 90 per cent of women who went missing are found.

He said Operation Muskan was launched in 2015 to locate missing children, and over the years, 35,000 to 40,000 children have been rescued and united with their families.

Fadnavis said the state government is following up with the Centre for approval of the Shakti Act which provides stringent punishment for crimes against women and children.

''Since Shakti Act overlaps several other existing laws, the opinion of different departments is being sought,'' he added.

