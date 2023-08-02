Brazilian police say at least nine killed in Rio de Janeiro raid
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:15 IST
At least nine people have been killed in a police raid in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, the state's authorities said on Wednesday.
The operation was aimed at locating and arresting members of criminal groups during which authorities were attacked by armed individuals, police say.
One officer was wounded but is stable in hospital.
