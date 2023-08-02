Left Menu

Three students drown in Jodhpur pond

Three Class 11 students drowned in the pond of a dam in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Wednesday, police said. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and launched an operation to recover the bodies, Duhan said.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:18 IST
Three Class 11 students drowned in the pond of a dam in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan said Swaroop Singh, Jai Deep Singh and Gautam came to the dam around 10 am on two bicycles.

The dam being dotted with visitors, the trio headed to a pond located at an isolated place, Duhan said.

They possibly stepped close to the water and drowned, she added. Duhan said nobody knew about the incident until about 4 pm when the parking operator noticed the two bicycles parked since the morning.

He questioned boat operators at the dam before heading to the pond, where they found the school bags. They informed the police who rushed to the spot and launched an operation to recover the bodies, Duhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

