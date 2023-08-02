Left Menu

Punjab Police, Prison dept carry out searches in jails for banned items

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:21 IST
Punjab Police, Prison dept carry out searches in jails for banned items
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police and Prison department on Wednesday carried out searches in 25 jails across the state to check for banned items and electronic devices.

Operation 'OPS Satark' was carried out in all jails on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, according to an official release.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla, who was accompanied by ADGP Prisons Arun Pal Singh and Inspector General of Police, visited the central jail Patiala to lead the operation conducted at central, district, and sub-division jails across Punjab.

The operation, executed by a 2,500-strong force, was carried out from noon to 3 pm simultaneously. Sniffer dogs were also roped in to check for banned substances.

Shukla said the purpose behind the operation was not limited to check for illegal activities in jails but to also ensure that the inmates are getting the facilities they are entitled to as per law.

''Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner, including the barracks, kitchen and toilets in the jail complex,'' he said.

Sharing the outcome, he said the searches led to the recovery of 21 mobile phones with sim cards and chargers, several modified knives, iron nails, and 8.7 grams of opium from the barracks of different jails.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023