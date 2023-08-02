Russia limits movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea - TASS cites defence ministry

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it had imposed restrictions on movement of ships and aircraft in the Kerch Strait, the TASS news agency reported.

It did not immediately give a reason for the move. The Kerch Strait connects the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, to the east of the Crimean peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)