Russia limits movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea - TASS cites defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:25 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it had imposed restrictions on movement of ships and aircraft in the Kerch Strait, the TASS news agency reported.
It did not immediately give a reason for the move. The Kerch Strait connects the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, to the east of the Crimean peninsula.
