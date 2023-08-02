UK says top priority is helping British nationals to leave Niger

Britain's top priority is to help its citizens in Niger to leave the country, the foreign office said on Wednesday, days after a military junta ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

"The government's priority remains the safety of British nationals and helping them get out of the country to safety," foreign minister James Cleverly said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

