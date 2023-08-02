Left Menu

Lucknow Police Commissioner appears in HC, assures shifting police station that encroached road

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:43 IST
Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar appeared in the high court on Wednesday and assured it that the Bijnaur police station would be shifted to another place within a year.

Hearing a PIL that alleged that the police station was constructed by encroaching a public road, a bench of Justices A R Masoodi and O P Shukla of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday had asked the police commissioner to appear before it.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow bench of the high court expressed dissatisfaction that the police department was directed on May 31, 2022 to file its response on the plea but it was yet to do so.

Appearing before the high court on Wednesday, the police commissioner assured it that the Bijnaur police station would be shifted to the place earmarked for it within a year.

After the police officer's assurance, the bench disposed of the PIL.

According to the petition, due to the encroachment, there is a lot of traffic problem in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

