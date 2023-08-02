Left Menu

Minor raped by coach, his friend in Haryana's Jind

Police have arrested the minors coach while efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said.Womens police station in-charge Mukesh Rani said that on July 31, a woman from a village had lodged a complaint alleging that the coach, Krishna Kumar, took her 14-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a furniture store in Narwana on the pretext of getting her a trial a day ago.

PTI | Jind | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:04 IST
Minor raped by coach, his friend in Haryana's Jind
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her coach and his friend in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place in Sadar police station area on Sunday. Police have arrested the minor's coach while efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said.

Women's police station in-charge Mukesh Rani said that on July 31, a woman from a village had lodged a complaint alleging that the coach, Krishna Kumar, took her 14-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a furniture store in Narwana on the pretext of getting her a 'trial' a day ago. A friend of the coach was already present at the store.

Kumar and his friend took turns to rape the girl while the furniture shopkeeper guarded outside the store during the incident, police said citing the complaint.

The accused threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

Rani said the accused coach has been arrested.

According to police, the girl was getting trained for throwball at an academy where Kumar was her coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023