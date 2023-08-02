Left Menu

Those behind death of 59 cinemagoers 'have gained hugely': AVUT on Delhi court ordering de-sealing of Uphaar cinema

After a Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy AVUT said that with the value of real estate soaring, those behind the death of 59 cinemagoers have gained hugely following the verdict.AVUT president Neelam Krishnamoorthy said the value of Uphaar cinema has gone up exponentially to the tune of 26 to 30 times its value in 1997, when a massive blaze killed 59 people.The murderers therefore, with Uphaar back in their hands, have gained hugely with the value of real estate soaring.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:14 IST
Those behind death of 59 cinemagoers 'have gained hugely': AVUT on Delhi court ordering de-sealing of Uphaar cinema
  • Country:
  • India

After a Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said that with the value of real estate soaring, those behind the death of 59 cinemagoers ''have gained hugely'' following the verdict.

AVUT president Neelam Krishnamoorthy said the value of Uphaar cinema has gone up exponentially to the tune of 26 to 30 times its value in 1997, when a massive blaze killed 59 people.

''The murderers therefore, with Uphaar back in their hands, have gained hugely with the value of real estate soaring. But we, the victims of Uphaar tragedy, what have we gained? And where should we go to ask for justice,'' Krishnamoorthy asked.

A court here ordered the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall saying absolutely no purpose would be served to keep the property sealed.

The court noted that the CBI, Delhi Police and Krishnamoorthy have already given their ''no objection'' to the Supreme Court to return the theatre to the applicant.

Krishnamoorthy asked, ''Since the court in its wisdom has decided to release Uphaar cinema today and give it back to the convicts Sushil and Gopal Ansal, I am forced to ask a question: who in this legal battle has lost and who has benefited?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023