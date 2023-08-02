Desai had recently approached MSC Bank for loan: Bank chairman V V Anaskar

Noted art director Nitin Desai, who is suspected to have committed suicide at his studio near here, had approached MSC Bank for a loan recently, its chairman V V Anaskar said on Wednesday.

Anaskar said lenders should not be driven merely by the underlying security and should look at business prospects as well while taking a call on a loan proposal.

Adhering to a practice like this can help avoid eventualities like the one which has happened now, where a distressed borrower takes a drastic step, Anaskar said, without specifying when was the bank approached for a loan by Desai or the overall quantum sought.

It can be noted that the company of Desai, who was found dead at his studio near Karjat, had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.

Cash flows are very important while taking a call on a loan proposal and the same should have had looked into.

There is also a need to relook at the way a stressed borrower is treated, Anaskar said.

According to him, rather than seizing possession of a property given as a security, such borrowers should be declared sick and efforts must be made to revive the business and payoff the creditors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)