HC issues bailable warrant against retired UP bureaucrat in contempt of court case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:40 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a bailable warrant against retired bureaucrat Prashant Trivedi in a contempt of court case.

The Lucknow bench of the high court fixed August 29 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by Dr O P Gupta.

The petitioner had alleged that the high court on May 6, 2022 passed an order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to provide benefit of special assured career progression scheme to ayurvedic and unani medical officers on the pattern of allopathic medical officers but this order has not been complied with till date.

The non-compliance was despite the fact that the state government's special appeal against the order was also dismissed, the petitioner said.

It was said that Trivedi was posted as the additional chief secretary (finance) at the time of passing of the order but he willingly avoided the court's order.

In the matter, the bench had earlier issued a bailable warrant but Trivedi had not appeared.

On Wednesday, Chief Standing Counsel First Prashant Singh Atal sought more time for his appearance citing an ailment but the bench declined it. The bench said that the ailment was not so serious that he could not appear in the court. The bench also expressed serious concern that instead of Trivedi, the affidavit was filed by special secretary (finance) Pushpraj about Trivedi's sickness.

