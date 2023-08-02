India briefs officials of G20 countries on preparations for summit

India on Wednesday briefed officials of G20 member nations and invitee countries on its preparations for the upcoming summit of the grouping.

Special briefings were organised for the officials at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit, officials said.

The G20 Summit under India's presidency will take place on September 9 and 10.

The officials said detailed discussions were held on the logistical arrangements as New Delhi gears up to host the summit.

