PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:12 IST
Judge, her 3-year-old daughter escaped narrowly after car set on fire by mob in Nuh, FIR reveals
An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed.

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday.

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates. The FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, who works as a processor server in the court of ACJM, Nuh. According to the FIR, at around 1 pm on Monday, the ACJM, her three-year-old daughter, and gunman Siyaram went to the SKM Medical College at Nalhar for purchasing medicines in her Volkswagen car. Around 2 pm when they were returning from the medical college, about 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road. "The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it," read the FIR.

The FIR was registered under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

