GOC briefs LG about prevailing security scenario in Jammu region

The general officer commanding (GoC) of 16 corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario of Jammu region.

The GOC is looking after operational area south of Pirpanchal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former minister Surjit Singh Slathia also called on the LG and they discussed issues of development and welfare of the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)