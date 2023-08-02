GOC briefs LG about prevailing security scenario in Jammu region
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The general officer commanding (GoC) of 16 corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario of Jammu region.
The GOC is looking after operational area south of Pirpanchal in Jammu and Kashmir.
Former minister Surjit Singh Slathia also called on the LG and they discussed issues of development and welfare of the people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Sinha
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Surjit Singh Slathia
- Pirpanchal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu organisation holds anti-Pak protest
Jammu organisation holds anti-Pak protest
Ex-serviceman detained under PSA for cheating job seekers in Jammu
Heavy rains create flood-like situation Jammu; many rivers breach danger mark
Suspicious bag found lying on Jammu-Pathankot highway in J-K's Samba, traffic suspended