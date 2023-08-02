Left Menu

UP: Dalit man assaulted by 4 after he refuses their demand for liquor, dies at hospital

A 24-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly died at a hospital weeks after he was allegedly beaten up by four people with iron rods after he refused their demand for a feast and liquor on the birth of his son citing financial crunch, police said on Tuesday.

UP: Dalit man assaulted by 4 after he refuses their demand for liquor, dies at hospital
A 24-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly died at a hospital weeks after he was allegedly beaten up by four people with iron rods after he refused their demand for a feast and liquor on the birth of his son citing financial crunch, police said on Tuesday.

Sachin, a resident of Piparthara village in Faridpur police station area of the district, was allegedly assaulted on July 11. Severely injured, he was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly where he died on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

On Tuesday, based on a complaint filed by Sachin's mother, a case was registered against four people -- Vishal, Akku, Akash and Kallu of the same village -- under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Three of the accused have been arrested and a hunt is on for Vishal, the police officer said.

Giving details of the case, the police officer said that on July 11, Vishal and his accomplices entered the house of Sachin armed with iron rods and asked him to give a feast on the birth of his son.

When Sachin refused citing financial crunch, they asked him to get them liquor. Refused again, they dragged Sachin out of his house, tied him and beat him with iron rods, the police officer said.

