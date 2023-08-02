Left Menu

U.S. says concerned over China's call to popularise counter-espionage among masses

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:35 IST
Encouraging citizens to spy on each other is something of great concern, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Wednesday after China's Ministry of State Security earlier this week said a system for the masses to participate in counter-espionage could be established.

"We do have concerns over it," Miller said.

The ministry, the main agency overlooking foreign intelligence and anti-spying, in its first post on its WeChat account said China should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels for individuals to report suspicious activity as well as commending and rewarding them.

