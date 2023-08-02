U.S. says concerned over China's call to popularise counter-espionage among masses
- Country:
- United States
Encouraging citizens to spy on each other is something of great concern, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Wednesday after China's Ministry of State Security earlier this week said a system for the masses to participate in counter-espionage could be established.
"We do have concerns over it," Miller said.
The ministry, the main agency overlooking foreign intelligence and anti-spying, in its first post on its WeChat account said China should encourage its citizens to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels for individuals to report suspicious activity as well as commending and rewarding them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Ministry of State Security
- State Department
- Miller
- Matt Miller
- U.S.
ALSO READ
US State Department aware ex-marine injured while fighting in Ukraine
Ex US Marine, freed from Russia in prisoner swap, hurt while fighting in Ukraine: State Department
US strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan -State Department
Australian lawmakers recommend potential WeChat ban on govt devices
Former top State Department China official joins Eurasia Group