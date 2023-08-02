Scientist dies in road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

A 57-year-old scientist of Birsa Krishi Anusandhan Kendra, Gauriakarma was killed in a road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said scientist Shyam Bahadur Singh was on his way to Giridish in his car which fell down from a small river bridge in an attempt to save a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction near Daujinagar on NH 33.

Singh lost total control of the vehicle which fell down the bridge after dashing the motorcycle, resulting in his death, the SP said.

On being informed of the incident, Padma Police Station Officer-in-Charge S B Singh along with a police team rushed to the spot. A woman pillion rider of the motorcycle, suffered injuries after she fell down on the road under the impact of the collision, the SP said. Both Singh and the injured woman were immediately rushed to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital Hazaribag, where the scientist was declared brought dead, he said.

The injured woman was admitted to the hospital.

