Left Menu

Finance Dept expresses 'inability' to provide funds for APP govt's RO water in slums scheme, say sources

The Kejriwal governments ambitious plan to provide RO water in slums has hit a roadblock with the Finance Department expressing its inability to fulfil the extra monetary demand of the Delhi Jal Board DJB for the scheme, official sources said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:41 IST
Finance Dept expresses 'inability' to provide funds for APP govt's RO water in slums scheme, say sources
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kejriwal government's ambitious plan to provide RO water in slums has hit a roadblock with the Finance Department expressing its ''inability'' to fulfil the extra monetary demand of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for the scheme, official sources said on Wednesday. The issue was discussed in a meeting, attended by Finance Minister Atishi, on Sunday, they said.

The DJB has sought Rs 1,800 crore from the Finance Department of the Delhi government to set up RO plants and 500 water ATMs as well as replacing old pipelines leading to contamination of water due to leakage, the sources said.

The two projects conceived recently involved capital expenditure for which no allocation was made in the budget for 2023-24 financial year. It has forced the DJB to seek extra funds to execute them, they said.

The sources claimed that the Finance Department has expressed its ''inability'' to fulfil the demand of the DJB for the extra fund.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government has planned to install 500 water ATMs to provide drinking water using the Reverse Osmosis (RO) process to people in slums and other such densely-populated areas where it was unfeasible to lay down pipelines.

He had said every person will be provided with a card which will let them draw 20 litres of water per day from these ATMs free of cost.

Kejriwal in June had directed the DJB officials to address the problem of contamination of tap water supplied to households.

The DJB was allocated Rs 6,342 crore in 2023-24 budget by the Delhi government. Apart from water supply, the DJB also takes care of sewerage system and Yamuna cleaning in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023