Left Menu

Rampur Tiraha firing: CBI tells court original case documents missing

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:53 IST
Rampur Tiraha firing: CBI tells court original case documents missing
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has informed a court here that the original documents, including charge sheet and FIR, related to the Rampur Tiraha firing case of 1994 are missing and requested it to allow proceedings with photocopies.

The case pertains to the police firing on Uttarakhand statehood agitators at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar district in the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in 1994.

It is alleged that seven agitators were killed in police firing and policemen raped agitating women.

The CBI had filed separate charge sheets in the matter.

Nineteen former policemen are facing trial under sections 376D (gang rape), 554 (sexual harassment) and 492 (breach of contract to serve at a remote place) of the IPC.

According to CBI counsel Dhara Singh, original documents, including charge sheet and FIR, have been missing from the case file and the CBI has requested the court to allow the hearing with photocopies of these documents.

Additional district sessions judge Shakti Singh has fixed August 3 for passing an order on the CBI request, Singh said.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after investigations the charge sheets along with other documents were filed in a special court in Dehradun in 1996. Later the cases were transferred to the Muzaffarnagar court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023