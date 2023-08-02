Rampur Tiraha firing: CBI tells court original case documents missing

The CBI has informed a court here that the original documents, including charge sheet and FIR, related to the Rampur Tiraha firing case of 1994 are missing and requested it to allow proceedings with photocopies.

The case pertains to the police firing on Uttarakhand statehood agitators at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar district in the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in 1994.

It is alleged that seven agitators were killed in police firing and policemen raped agitating women.

The CBI had filed separate charge sheets in the matter.

Nineteen former policemen are facing trial under sections 376D (gang rape), 554 (sexual harassment) and 492 (breach of contract to serve at a remote place) of the IPC.

According to CBI counsel Dhara Singh, original documents, including charge sheet and FIR, have been missing from the case file and the CBI has requested the court to allow the hearing with photocopies of these documents.

Additional district sessions judge Shakti Singh has fixed August 3 for passing an order on the CBI request, Singh said.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after investigations the charge sheets along with other documents were filed in a special court in Dehradun in 1996. Later the cases were transferred to the Muzaffarnagar court.

