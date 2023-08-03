UP: Woman beaten up, clothes torn off for not agreeing to settlement of court case

A woman was allegedly beaten up and her clothes torn off by a group of people who barged into her house in the Newria area here for not agreeing to a settlement in an ongoing court case, police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the woman approached the senior police officials on Wednesday and threatened self-immolation along with her children if the accused are not arrested.

Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma said the woman alleged that on July 31, miscreants barged into her house, assaulted her and tore off her clothes for not settling an old dispute.

The woman also accused the local police of not taking action in the matter.

Sharma said Circle Officer of Sadar area Prateek Dahiya has been asked to investigate the case.

The villagers had made a video of the thrashing, which was uploaded on social media.

