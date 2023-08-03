UK says first group of British nationals have left Niger
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:26 IST
The first group of British nationals have safely left Niger, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.
He gave no further details of how many or by what means the nationals had left the country, writing in a post to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
