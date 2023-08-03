New Niger leader says coup organisers reject "inhumane" regional sanctions
The self-proclaimed new leader of Niger, Abdourahamane Tiani, on Wednesday rejected the sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc in response to last week's coup as illegal, unjust, and inhumane.
In a televised address, Tiani said Niger would not bow to regional and international pressure to reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum.
