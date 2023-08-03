Blinken tells Niger's Bazoum US backs restoration of his government
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 06:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. remains committed to the restoration of the African country's democratically elected government, the State Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- Niger
- Mohamed Bazoum
- State
- State Department
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-US soldier flees into North Korea in new crisis over the nuclear-armed state
Himachal Pradesh BJP demands all-party meeting on disaster situation in the state
WRAPUP 2-US soldier flees into North Korea in new crisis over the nuclear-armed state
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
FACTBOX-US soldier in North Korea not the first to flee to the secretive state