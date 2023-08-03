Anti-aircraft units in action during three-hour Kyiv alert

(Adds air raid alert lifted) Aug 3 (Reuters) -

Anti-aircraft units were in action against attack drones during a three-hour air raid alert in and around Kyiv on Thursday, the military said, with several explosions reported but no strikes or casualties announced. Kyiv military authorities lifted the alert just after 4 a.m. (0100 GMT). One report by the military said airborne targets had been downed, but no details were provided.

Alerts were also lifted in most other areas of the country.

