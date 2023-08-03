Left Menu

Farmer electrocuted in UP village

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 03-08-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 08:32 IST
A farmer was electrocuted in a village here after he came in contact with a high-tension wire in a field where he had gone to collect fodder, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nawada village in the Balaini area here on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said the farmer, Pratap (60), had gone to the field to collect fodder on Tuesday when he came in contact with a high-tension wire and died on the spot.

Later, angry villagers created a ruckus over the incident. They were pacified by the police and administrative officers who reached the spot and assured the protesters that financial aid will be provided to the victim's family.

Singh said officials of the electricity department have been directed to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of the deceased within 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

