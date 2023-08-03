China says it is willing to keep talking with US on foreign minister visit

China said on Thursday that it is "willing to maintain communications" with the United States on a possible future visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. State Department said earlier this week that it had formally invited Wang, but the two sides had not finalised a date.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not elaborate further in its statement to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)