China says it is willing to keep talking with US on foreign minister visit
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 08:42 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Thursday that it is "willing to maintain communications" with the United States on a possible future visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington, D.C.
The U.S. State Department said earlier this week that it had formally invited Wang, but the two sides had not finalised a date.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not elaborate further in its statement to Reuters.
