Transfer of Crown-owned Christchurch residential red zone complete

The final transfer of Crown-owned residential red zone land to Christchurch City Council is a major step forward in the city’s post-earthquake regeneration, says Land Information Minister Damien O’Connor.

He marked the transfer of the final block of land at an event on-site at the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor today.

“An incredible amount of work was carried out by Toitū Te Whenua / Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to transform the river corridor into this park-like area for the people of Christchurch. It reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting the Canterbury recovery,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Following the devastating Canterbury earthquakes and their impact on families across Christchurch, the Crown and insurers completed thousands of demolitions and site clearances across 600ha of river corridor red-zoned land.

“Toitū Te Whenua / LINZ then carried out extensive survey and title work on about 5,500 property titles, working closely with Christchurch City Council.

“This work ensured the land could be used immediately by the Council for regeneration purposes once it was transferred. The phased transfer of land started in 2020, with the final block going across to the Council before the agreed completion date of 30 June this year.”

The transfer of the final block of land is the final commitment for Toitū Te Whenua / LINZ under the 2019 Global Settlement Agreement between the Crown and Council to finalise the remaining costs and responsibilities for the city’s earthquake recovery and regeneration.

Damien O’Connor acknowledged the courage and resilience of everyone connected to land that was red zoned following the Canterbury earthquakes.

“It has been a long road to today, which marks a significant step forward in delivering on the Government’s commitment to returning to local leadership in Christchurch,” Damien O’Connor said.

“It’s also a great example of the successful partnership between the Crown and Council. During its time as kaitiaki of red-zoned land, Toitū Te Whenua / LINZ facilitated more than 2,800 temporary land uses, including about 150 short-term projects and events.

“This area is now a unique space that is already being regenerated with numerous projects and activities.”

