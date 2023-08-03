Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-08-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved its order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

