New unit pricing regulations in supermarkets come into force on 31 August

New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume or number.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-08-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 11:34 IST
“New unit pricing regulations are a step forward in the Government’s wider work to increase competition in the retail grocery sector,” said Duncan Webb. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Kiwis will find it easier to compare product prices at the supermarket, with new regulations due to come into force at the end of August, Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb announced today.

Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre.

“New unit pricing regulations are a step forward in the Government’s wider work to increase competition in the retail grocery sector,” said Duncan Webb.

“This helps make working out whether tomatoes are cheaper at $6.99 per 500g punnet, $10.49 for a 700g bag, or $11.99 a kilo so much easier for Kiwi shoppers.”

“Unit pricing will support inter-brand competition and encourage grocery retailers to compete on best value for money, benefitting customers in the long term.”

“This will help Kiwis to make informed choices to suit their needs while shopping. This is particularly helpful where products are sold in different sized packaging and by various brands.” Duncan Webb said.

While the regulations come into force on 31 August, there will be a transitional period before compliance is mandatory, providing retailers time to put the required systems in place.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

