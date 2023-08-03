Left Menu

Iran's President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran -Tasnim

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday. The UAE's Dubai emirate has long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:21 IST
Iran's President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran -Tasnim
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday. In April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 amid a realignment of relations between Gulf states and Iran.

The UAE, which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 after attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites. The UAE's Dubai emirate has long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023