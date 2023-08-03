Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi people killed in violence

Hours before a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence, the state’s High Court Thursday ordered status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district, while ITLF, an apex tribal body also said it was postponing burial service plans following requests from the Union Home Minister.

The Kuki-Zomi organisation had planned on the burial of 35 people who were killed in ethnic riots in the state on Thursday at a site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, resulting in tension in many districts of Manipur.

The HC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran started hearing the case early at 6 am given the urgency of the matter and directed the state and central governments and their law-enforcing agencies as well as the public to “maintain status quo” with regard to the land in question, It also said the matter would come up for further hearing on August 9.

The bench also took into consideration the “potential of aggravating the already volatile law and order situation and the possibility of igniting a fresh wave of violence and bloodshed due to gathering of a large mob at the land in question”.

The Centre, the state government and aggrieved parties are also directed to make an effort for an amicable settlement in the matter, the bench, also comprising Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an apex organisation of the Kuki-Zomi community, also agreed to conditionally postpone the burial for five days after requests from the Union home minister Amit Shah.

A spokesperson for the organisatio said Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga also made a similar request.

''We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 am due to a new development. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) requested us to delay the burial for five more days and that if we comply with the request, we will be allowed to bury (35 people) in the same location and the government will legalise the land for the burial. The Mizoram CM had also made a similar request,'' the ITLF said.

''After long deliberation with various stakeholders late in the night, we have come to a conclusion that we will consider the request of the MHA provided they give us a written assurance on five demands,'' it said.

Earlier, additional central security forces had rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur district boundary following the call by the ITLF.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

