Left Menu

Italy struggling to broker deal to control prices of essential goods

Participating retail stores would be marked with government stickers in the green, white and red of the Italian flag with "anti-inflation quarter" written on it, a reference to the last three months of the year. The accord was supposed to deliver a "decisive blow" to inflation, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday, but the people said at present there were no conditions to go ahead with the signing.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:05 IST
Italy struggling to broker deal to control prices of essential goods
Adolfo Urso Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is likely to scale back its anti-inflation plans as producers are refusing to submit to a deal with supermarket chains to control prices of consumer staples, two people familiar with the talks said on Thursday. Annual inflation slowed to 6.4% in July from 6.7% in June, EU-harmonised consumer price data showed, but prices of food, and household and personal care goods rose 10.4%, slightly less than the month before but still over 50% more than the overall index.

To help the poor, the government has been trying to negotiate an agreement between producers and retailers to cap prices of food and other essentials from October to December. Participating retail stores would be marked with government stickers in the green, white and red of the Italian flag with "anti-inflation quarter" written on it, a reference to the last three months of the year.

The accord was supposed to deliver a "decisive blow" to inflation, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Monday, but the people said at present there were no conditions to go ahead with the signing. Without the backing of industries, supermarkets do not intend to endorse the plan, they added.

The government is now discussing a joint declaration with supermarkets and shopkeepers' associations envisaging an agreement to be announced by Sept. 10 to keep prices down in the fourth quarter. Seen by Reuters, the draft statement admits that the industry associations have so far not been willing to sign off on any deal.

The industry ministry did not respond to a request for a comment. Persistently high inflation is posing a major headache for nationalist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is also facing mounting discontent over cuts her government imposed to a poverty relief scheme that is affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023