Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man with mental health problems kills wife, three daughters

The same night, he allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe and left the house after locking the gate from outside, he said.Suspecting something was fishy as no one from the family was seen in the house for two days, the village head informed the police on Wednesday.

PTI | Janjgir | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:32 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man with mental health problems kills wife, three daughters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man with mental health issues allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe, an agricultural tool, in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of July 31 at Devri village under Pantora police post but it came to light on Wednesday following which the suspect, identified as Deshraj Kashyap, was arrested, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.

The deceased were identified as Kashyap's wife Mongra Bai (40) and their daughters Puja, alias Kalyani (16), Bhagya Lakshmi (10) and Yachna (6), he said.

As per preliminary information, Kashyap lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years, he said.

Kashyap returned home on July 31 after visiting a doctor in neighbouring Bilaspur district. The same night, he allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe and left the house after locking the gate from outside, he said.

Suspecting something was fishy as no one from the family was seen in the house for two days, the village head informed the police on Wednesday. The police found four bodies in the house and shifted them for post-mortem, he said.

The exact reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained, said the official, adding a case has been registered against Kashyap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023