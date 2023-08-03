Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:44 IST
Man urinates at RSS office gate in UP's Shahjahanpur; three held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A ruckus erupted at the local office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here with a group of people hurling brickbats and opening fire after the outfit workers objected to a man urinating at their office gate, police said.

The man and two of his co-accused have been arrested, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the RSS workers accosted the man who allegedly urinated at the office's gate and 3-4 persons accompanying him, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

The workers got into an argument with the group which was soon joined in by around 50 more people, Kumar said.

RSS office bearer Ravi Mishra alleged that the accused pelted stones at the office workers and fired at them, during which three RSS workers sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The injured workers were hospitalised following the incident and have been discharged after treatment, they added.

Based on Mishra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against 5 unidentified and 40-50 unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), the SP said.

Shashank Gupta, Shivank Gupta and Mukesh Gupta have been arrested in this connection and the police are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to trace the other accused, he added.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the other accused and a police force has been deployed at the RSS office, the SP said, adding that strict action will be taken against the offenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

