Wagner Group will try to destabilise NATO's eastern flank, Polish PM says
Russian Wagner Group forces are being moved close to NATO's eastern flank to destabilise it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
An unspecified number of Wagner fighters have begun training with the Belarus national army, prompting Poland to start moving more than 1,000 troops closer to the border.
