DBC employees demanding regularisation stage protest outside Delhi CM's house

Domestic Breeding Checkers DBC tasked with containing the spread of dengue and malaria in the national capital Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here demanding regularisation and better equipment.The DBC employees were promised permanent posts as field workers by the government in March 2022.

Updated: 03-08-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:41 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) tasked with containing the spread of dengue and malaria in the national capital Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here demanding regularisation and better equipment.

The DBC employees were promised permanent posts as field workers by the government in March 2022. This has not been materialised as of yet. Several such workers have complained that their salaries barely cover the expenses of their families. On Thursday, scores of DBC employees gathered outside Kejriwal's house demanding regularisation. They held banners and placards stating their demands for better equipment, job security and financial safety. During the strike, organised by Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union, the protestors said despite working for several years, no official position was granted to them, owing to which they are not entitled to any medical benefits and post-retirement allowances. DBC employees were first introduced to the city in 1996 under the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases.

