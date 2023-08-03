Three dead as water tank collapses on them in Bengaluru

Three men died after a water tank from a four-storey building collapsed on them near Shivajinagar bus stand here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Arul (40), Kota Nageshwar Rao (32) and Karan Thapa (32), they said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when some people were standing near a street food vendor whose pushcart was on the footpath adjacent to the building.

Suddenly, the water tank along with a part of the parapet wall collapsed on the street food vendor and his customers. The vendor and three of his customers sustained severe injuries in the incident. However, the vendor managed to escape from the spot. The three men who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital where both Arul and Kota Nageshwar Rao were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Karan succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment on Thursday, he said.

''We have registered a case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in connection over the incident and further investigation is underway,'' Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Bengaluru said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)