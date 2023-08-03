Left Menu

1,365 vacant posts in IAS, 703 in IPS: Govt

Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service IFS and 301 in Indian Revenue Service IRS, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. The Union Public Service Commission UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examinations CSE for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS, every year, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:58 IST
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There are 1,365 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 703 in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Besides these, 1,042 vacancies exist in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 301 in Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. ''Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously,'' he said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS, every year, he said. ''To fill up vacancies in IAS and IPS promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by Union Public Service Commission with state governments,'' the minister said.

The government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the CSE till CSE-2022, Singh said.

''Intake of IPS through the CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022. Department of Revenue has reported 301 vacancies for filling through CSE-2023,'' he added.

