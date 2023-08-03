Left Menu

Moral policing: Muslim youth assaulted in Karnataka

In yet another case of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Hindu activists waylaid an auto rickshaw that was carrying a girl passenger and assaulted the driver near Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk on August 2 night, police sources said.The activists of Sangh Parivar waylaid the vehicle at around 9 pm and assaulted the driver, Mohammed Ashique 22, presumably for the reason that the passenger was a Hindu girl, they said.Ashique is a resident of Ujire in the taluk.

In yet another case of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Hindu activists waylaid an auto rickshaw that was carrying a girl passenger and assaulted the driver near Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk on August 2 night, police sources said.

The activists of Sangh Parivar waylaid the vehicle at around 9 pm and assaulted the driver, Mohammed Ashique (22), presumably for the reason that the passenger was a Hindu girl, they said.

Ashique is a resident of Ujire in the taluk. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited Mangaluru on August 1, had instructed the police to take strict action against those getting involved in moral policing incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

