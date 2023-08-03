Ukraine weighs possibility of insuring ships going via 'grain corridor' - Interfax-Ukraine

Ukraine is considering the possibility of insuring ships going through the "grain corridor", news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Now we are discussing in the government and, I am sure, we will make a decision on insurance of ships and relevant companies that will go via the 'grain corridor'," Shmyhal was quoted as telling a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors.

