Ukraine weighs possibility of insuring ships going via 'grain corridor' - Interfax-Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:07 IST
Ukraine is considering the possibility of insuring ships going through the "grain corridor", news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"Now we are discussing in the government and, I am sure, we will make a decision on insurance of ships and relevant companies that will go via the 'grain corridor'," Shmyhal was quoted as telling a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors.
