Left Menu

Since 2018, CBI filed cases against 216 civil servants: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:13 IST
Since 2018, CBI filed cases against 216 civil servants: Govt
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered cases against 216 civil servants in more than five years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Giving a state-wise break-up, the government said 39 civil servants were from Maharashtra, 22 from Jammu and Kashmir, 21 from Delhi, 17 from Uttar Pradesh and 14 from Karnataka among others.

''During the last five years viz. 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to 30.06.2023), the CBI has registered cases against 216 number of civil service officers,'' Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Of the total civil servants facing cases, 12 were from Bihar, 11 from Tamil Nadu, nine each from Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala, and eight each from Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana, according to the reply.

''The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, lay down the code of conduct for central government employees to which every member of the service shall, at all times, follow,'' Singh said.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, imparts training to officer trainees through appropriate courses keeping in view national aspirations and constant feedback, he said.

''This also inter alia includes imbibing the spirit of nationalism, citizen centricity and financial integrity,'' the minister said.

''The government of India had approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building – Mission Karmayogi - in September 2020 with the objective to create a professional, well-trained and future-looking civil service, that is imbued with a shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations, national programs and priorities,'' Singh said.

In another reply, the minister said that the CBI has registered 135 cases -- regular cases and preliminary inquiries -- against various civil service officers during 2018 to June 2023.

''Out of these 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases in the courts concerned for trial,'' he said.

Of these cases, sanction for prosecution is pending for more than two years in two cases, Singh said.

In the last five years (2018 to 2022), the Central Vigilance Commission has recommended action against 12,756 officers during first stage advice and 887 officers during second stage advice, he said.

''Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023